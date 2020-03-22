Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding in pictures and videos

Celebrated DJ and radio personality Lerato Kganyago got married to husband Thami Ndlala in a traditional ceremony on Saturday.
Lerato left her fans in celebratory mood on The Bridge last week after confirming she was a married woman.
She told her co-hosts Dineo Ranaka, Naked DJ and Somizi: “I am a married woman. All I wanna say is that this was an exclusive to The Bridge. I am a married woman.”
The couple sealed the deal with a ceremony attended by Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo and husband Mohale Motaung, to name a few.
These were some of the pictures and videos of the big day:
Arriving at @leratokganyago wedding at their lovely home Perfect wedding Perfect couple Perfect day
Halala @leratokganyago traditional wedding from MOTAUNG Mhlongo pic.twitter.com/ITV0QYIrY2
— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 21, 2020
Friend, I only dance on @SaTiktok these days ????????????. My heart is filled with so much joy today @Leratokganyago pic.twitter.com/xPJa2BnRUb
— craigbjacobs (@craigbjacobs) March 21, 2020
Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago pic.twitter.com/ajx3qwhTdp
— Mrs Boobles ❤ (@kamogelo_32) March 21, 2020
