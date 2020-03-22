Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding in pictures and videos

Celebrated DJ and radio personality Lerato Kganyago got married to husband Thami Ndlala in a traditional ceremony on Saturday.

Lerato left her fans in celebratory mood on The Bridge last week after confirming she was a married woman.

She told her co-hosts Dineo Ranaka, Naked DJ and Somizi: “I am a married woman. All I wanna say is that this was an exclusive to The Bridge. I am a married woman.”

The couple sealed the deal with a ceremony attended by Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo and husband Mohale Motaung, to name a few.

These were some of the pictures and videos of the big day:

View this post on Instagram My Family over everything ???? A post shared by Leratokganyago???? (@leratokganyago) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

Halala @leratokganyago traditional wedding from MOTAUNG Mhlongo pic.twitter.com/ITV0QYIrY2 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 21, 2020

Friend, I only dance on @SaTiktok these days ????????????. My heart is filled with so much joy today @Leratokganyago pic.twitter.com/xPJa2BnRUb — craigbjacobs (@craigbjacobs) March 21, 2020

Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago pic.twitter.com/ajx3qwhTdp — Mrs Boobles ❤ (@kamogelo_32) March 21, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.