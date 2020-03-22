Celebrities 22.3.2020 10:18 am

Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding in pictures and videos

Citizen reporter
Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

Celebrated DJ and radio personality Lerato Kganyago got married to husband Thami Ndlala in a traditional ceremony on Saturday.

Lerato left her fans in celebratory mood on The Bridge last week after confirming she was a married woman.

She told her co-hosts Dineo Ranaka, Naked DJ and Somizi: “I am a married woman. All I wanna say is that this was an exclusive to The Bridge. I am a married woman.”

The couple sealed the deal with a ceremony attended by Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo and husband Mohale Motaung, to name a few.

These were some of the pictures and videos of the big day:

 

 

My Family over everything ????

Arriving at @leratokganyago wedding at their lovely home Perfect wedding Perfect couple Perfect day

