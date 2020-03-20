WATCH: DJ Zinhle shows off Pearl Thusi’s new house

Pearl Thusi seems to be on a winning streak this year, along with best friend DJ Zinhle, who has milestones of her own to celebrate in true BFF goals style.

Zinhle, who is always supportive of her friend, shared videos of the new house Pearl bought, with a yard as big as a park.

In videos, Pearl’s daughter Okuhle runs around with the family dog, in celebration of a new, larger space.

Zinhle said: “Guys. My best friend is incredibly inspiring… Look at this home she just acquired for herself and her babies. So proud of you.”

Guys. My best friend is incredibly inspiring… Look at this home she just acquired for herself and her babies. So proud of you @PearlThusi ❤️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/eZqQlAxOEH — #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 19, 2020

The two had their first picnic at the house. With a friend like Zinhle, who owns home décor brand, Jiyane Atelier, Pearl may not need to worry about décor.

This is Pearl’s second house.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Pearl, who is still celebrating the success of her Netflix series, Queen Sono.

