Criselda Kananda to divorce husband a year after abuse drama

It’s the end of the road for Criselda Dudumashe and her husband Prince Siyolo.

The media personality has revealed that they are putting a permanent end to their relationship.

“I wouldn’t like to talk much about what’s happening with my relationship, but people should know I am in the process of divorce,” she told the Daily Sun.

The wellness activist has already changed her married surname back to her maiden name – Kananda- on her social media platforms.

News of Criselda’s divorce comes more than one year after she accused Prince of abusing her. She took to Instagram in January last year to detail how her husband became a “raging monster” during an argument.

“Yesterday revealed a different side to my Prince Charming. We woke up, exchanged unpleasant words, but I just pressed on to get to work by 12 noon, not knowing that I was to walk right back home just after 4pm to a raging monster out for blood. Yes, yesterday on 21 January 2019, my husband raised his hand on me and beat me,” Criselda revealed.

She opened a domestic violence case against him.

“That rage might have been my first experience with him, but I know from my work that if I stay it won’t be the last …”

Criselda later withdrew the charge and said that her husband was attending anger management classes. She said that she wanted to correct “unacceptable behaviour and not to punish and destroy”.

The TV presenter met her husband in 2014. She said he swept her off her feet with a “love language” that was different to her previous abusive relationships.

“He was attentive, loving, available and so warm-hearted … someone who seemed not intimidated by my light, always allowing me to pursue my dreams. Signs were there but I chose to ignore them,” she wrote on Instagram.

