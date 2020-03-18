Celebrities 18.3.2020 05:02 pm

Idris Elba rubbishes ‘stupid’ coronavirus conspiracy theories, says black people can get coronavirus

Kaunda Selisho
Idris Elba rubbishes ‘stupid’ coronavirus conspiracy theories, says black people can get coronavirus

Idris Elba vlogs his coronavirus experience | Image: Periscope

He went on to implore people to stop sending chain messages via Whatsapp about black people not being able to get coronavirus. 

Shortly after confirming that he has the coronavirus, British actor, musician and producer Idris Elba has had to issue a statement to counter all the conspiracy theories surrounding his diagnosis.

In the hours following his announcement, social media users all over the world took to their platforms of choice to share their disbelief at his diagnosis, with some even going as far as to claim that his announcement was made as part of a paid campaign to help people believe that black people can get the virus.

Because there have been very few black people who have publicly shared their positive coronavirus diagnosis, many have been under the impression that it does not affect black people.

“Something that’s sort of scaring me when I read the comments and see some of the reactions is my people… black people… please please understand that coronavirus is… you can get it. There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb! That’s stupid! That is the quickest way to get more black people killed,” said Elba during a live stream on Periscope.

He went on to implore people to stop sending chain messages via Whatsapp about black people not being able to get coronavirus.

“Stop sending that sh** out. It’s dumb, it’s silly and it’s going to get more people sick.”

He also addressed the fact that he was asymptomatic as many believed that his lack of symptoms meant that he was not really sick.

Elba gave an update about his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba’s condition, because social media users questioned her proximity to him as well as her conduct in the video as many believed she was putting herself at risk.

READ NEXT: Full list of famous people who have coronavirus

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Herman Mashaba cancels planned launch of The People’s Dialogue 18.3.2020
No more all-night drinking sprees in taverns and shebeens, says Mazibuko 18.3.2020
Msunduzi municipality announces response plan to Covid-19 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition