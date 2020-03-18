Idris Elba rubbishes ‘stupid’ coronavirus conspiracy theories, says black people can get coronavirus

Shortly after confirming that he has the coronavirus, British actor, musician and producer Idris Elba has had to issue a statement to counter all the conspiracy theories surrounding his diagnosis.

In the hours following his announcement, social media users all over the world took to their platforms of choice to share their disbelief at his diagnosis, with some even going as far as to claim that his announcement was made as part of a paid campaign to help people believe that black people can get the virus.

Because there have been very few black people who have publicly shared their positive coronavirus diagnosis, many have been under the impression that it does not affect black people.

“Something that’s sort of scaring me when I read the comments and see some of the reactions is my people… black people… please please understand that coronavirus is… you can get it. There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb! That’s stupid! That is the quickest way to get more black people killed,” said Elba during a live stream on Periscope.

He went on to implore people to stop sending chain messages via Whatsapp about black people not being able to get coronavirus.

“Stop sending that sh** out. It’s dumb, it’s silly and it’s going to get more people sick.”

He also addressed the fact that he was asymptomatic as many believed that his lack of symptoms meant that he was not really sick.

Elba gave an update about his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba’s condition, because social media users questioned her proximity to him as well as her conduct in the video as many believed she was putting herself at risk.

