‘It’s not true,’ says Oprah on reports she was arrested for sex trafficking

The American media mogul was shocked to find her name trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning over sex trafficking allegations.

Numerous reports claimed her house in Boca Raton, Florida, was raided and children were found in her basement. The reports further claimed she had been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The conspiracy theory about Oprah started with a group called QAnon, led by an anonymous individual known as “Q,” who shakes up social media with conspiracy theories.

According to the group, a convicted sex offender made a deal in exchange for his testimony against fellow Hollywood celebrities “and their involvement in the drug business, paedophilia and child trafficking”.

The deal supposedly got him a 23-year sentence instead of 55 years.

While some of the implicated names have been quiet, Oprah was quick to shut down the reports as fake.

She said: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitising and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

The media mogul has been trending, with some believing the conspiracy theory, while others appreciate the entertainment while they’re on lockdown in the wake of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

