Lerato Kganyago reportedly marries businessman in secret

Lerato Kganyago is allegedly off the market after secretly marrying businessman Thami Ndlela.

According to the Sunday World, the couple tied-the-knot in a traditional ceremony held at Lerato’s mother’s house in Boksburg. The ceremony allegedly took place over a week ago.

Ndlela’s family is said to have already paid lobola to the radio personality’s family. The necessary rituals have also taken place.

A source told the publication that Lerato and Thami are planning a white wedding ceremony later this year.

Lerato rarely speaks about her private life and makes a point about revealing as little information about her partners as possible.

She revealed in December last year that keeping her love life quiet has its perks.

“Perks of keeping your relationship private, for those that do, is taking your L’s in private! Parted ways with someone I thought was the love of my life, after 4 years, went through the heartbreak in private, cried in private and moved TF along.”

It’s unclear which past relationship she was talking about, but whoever it was really pulled a number on her.

“I remember writing him a long text about how he has hurt me, and how I was loyal to him and sacrificed so much for the both of us in the 4 years… and… he mized the text. Yeses! That’s BLOODY painful!!!” she tweeted.

It looks like Lerato has finally found “the one”, but it could take a while before she reveals any details about her new hubby.

“I don’t discuss my private life with the media, sorry,” she told the Sunday World when asked to confirm the wedding claims.

This post appeared first on All4Women

