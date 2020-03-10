King Zwelithini’s foundation withdraws Trevor Noah’s award

Trevor Noah has missed out on an opportunity to win a humanitarian award.

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Bayede Foundation hoped to honour The Daily Show host for the charity work that he has done in South Africa.

Trevor and his team have reportedly failed to respond to several emails from the king’s office about the nomination.

The foundation’s CEO, Rhana Naicker, has allegedly tried to contact the award-winning comedian for months without success. They even tried reaching his mother, Patricia, to get more details about his contacts in America.

Had he accepted the nomination, Trevor would have received the award at an event hosted by the Zulu king later this year.

The 36-year-old has been accused of snubbing the monarch.

According to the Sunday World, the foundation has now decided to honour Academy Award winner Charlize Theron.

Like Trevor, Charlize has a foundation that carries out charity work in several parts of South Africa.

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) “invests in African youth and their ability to keep themselves and their peers safe from HIV/Aids”.

“The king and Charlize Theron have a long-lasting relationship, especially since she started doing charity work in KZN. We are just waiting for her to indicate if she will be able to collect the award in person or she will send someone else to do so,” Naicker told the publication.

Naicker added that they had hoped that Trevor would at least have given them a response.

Trevor was recently in South Africa for Rodger Federer’s ‘Match in Africa’ charity event.

He played in a friendly doubles match at Cape Town Stadium in February alongside Federer, Bill Gates and Rafael Nadal.

The match raised $3.5 million (R54 million) for charity.

This article appeared first on All4Women

