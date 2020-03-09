Sarah Langa and husband headed for divorce – report

Sarah Langa and her businessman husband, Jehan Mackay, have reportedly called it quits.

According to a Sunday World report, Jehan served Sarah with a divorce summons in January.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish white wedding ceremony in December 2016. But it seems that their fairytale romance started to fall apart by early 2019.

A source told the publication that the couple tried to save their union by attending marriage counselling last year.

The attempt failed and Jehan, who is 17 years older than Sarah, allegedly moved out of their Bryanston home in September 2019.

Twitter users believe that a mansion that is currently on the market for R29 million is the home that the couple once shared.

Sarah Langa’s house is for sale ???? it’s going for R29 mil ???????? pic.twitter.com/CyrarPsSaf — Amor (@Amor_F_S) March 9, 2020

The Sunday World’s mole claimed that Jehan ended their marriage as he was upset with Sarah’s social media obsession.

Sarah is a social media influencer and regularly shares content on her social media pages.

“He is a very private person and didn’t want his private life posted on social media,” the source claimed.

The publication also shared excerpts from the divorce summons.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has reached such a state of disintegration that there is no reasonable prospect of their marriage being restored and their marriage has accordingly irretrievably broken down in that the parties are incompatible and share no common interests,” the summons allegedly reads.

The summons further states that as per their antenuptial contract, Sarah will receive R1 million for every year they were married.

“… the plaintiff shall pay to the defendant the amount of R2,833,33.00 calculated from December 16 [2016]to 30 September 2019 [two years and 10 months], which amount shall be paid by him within six months of the grant of the decree of divorce”.

Sarah no longer uses her husband’s surname in her Instagram bio – which now simply reads ‘S’.

She still uses Mackay on Twitter.

The model allegedly declined to comment on the rumours when the paper contacted her.

Sarah is not letting the negative news about the marriage get her down. She was spotted living it up at Sumo Nightclub on Sunday – the day the report came out. She celebrated her 27th birthday at the club.

Sarah also wished her Twitter followers a happy International Women’s Day on Sunday.

A few days before the Sunday World report dropped, Sarah shared an interesting post on her Twitter page.

“I have so much to say but I’m just gonna keep in my corner, drink my water,” she wrote.

I have so much to say but I’m just gonna keep in my corner, drink my water ???? pic.twitter.com/OqaY5vm4Du — Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) March 6, 2020

It looks like all that glitters is not gold.

