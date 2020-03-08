Mona Monyane announces separation from husband Khulu Skenjana

Actor Mona Monyane has announced separation from her actor husband Khulu Skenjana after four years of marriage. Without going into much details about their separation, Monyane said the break up was due to some “battles” they could not overcome as a couple.

“My husband and I have parted ways. I know this will come as a shock to many and I ask that you continue to believe in love and family. The battles we have met have been difficult to overcome together and I ask that you respect us by not sensationalising our separation,” she said.

Responding to those who were asking if she was okay after the separation, Monyane said she had survived worse situations.

“I’ve survived my 7-day-old baby dying in my arms. I’m really ok guys, this is nothing compared to that. Let’s carry on shall we?”

The couple lost their home in a fire that also destroyed her daughter Amani-Amaza’s ashes in October last year.

“I am in awe at the amount of loss I have experienced in my 29 years of life on this planet. Losing Amani’s ashes in this fire from hell has got to be the greatest lesson of letting go I could ever have had to experience.

“What a humbling life this is… one thing I know more than anything though is that God and my angels are protecting me and my family at all times and for that, I am forever grateful. Goodbye, Amani-Amaza,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

