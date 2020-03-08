Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest

Radio and TV personality Pabi Moloi has apologised for South Africans after she was arrested for drunk driving last week. In a statement on Saturday, Moloi said she came clean about her crime because she wanted to take full responsibility for her actions.

“I’m truly gutted about this. I had an incident this week that I want to step up and take responsibility for. I had drinks and decided to driver myself home on Thursday night. It was a bad decision for which I take full responsibility. I was subsequently arrested for drinking and driving.

“I will submit myself to the process of the law. I understand the gravity of the potential damage I could have done and I am so so sorry.”

Her apology has divided her social media followers, with some sending her supportive messages, while some criticise her for putting other road users’ lives in danger by driving while drunk.

Twitter user Doc Hassim said: “Most of the people sympathising with you have done the same some time in their life. I’m sorry …. I can’t say the same for me. I’ve never touched a drop of alcohol in my life and I lost a close friend to a drunken driver so I’m not as forgiving,” while Lerato Mashiloane commented: “The bashing Pabi would have received if she wasn’t a celeb. Now people are sympathising with her as if she didn’t know the risk of drinking and driving…In as much as she’s holding herself accountable now,still she broke the law. Hope you’ve learnt your lesson and will do better next time”

