WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award

Successful businesswoman, mother and well-known DJ Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane has won the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award.

Forbes held the event to celebrate successful African women in their respective fields in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, with Pabi Moloi as host.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Umlilo hit maker who accepted her award with daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes.

Other winners include Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who won Forbes Woman Africa Legacy Award and Co-founder of Zamani Holdings Charmaine Mabuza, who won Forbes Woman Africa Social Impact Award.

“What a power packed evening! We extend our congratulations again to all our Forbes Woman Africa award winners – keep pushing the boundaries, crashing the glass ceiling and forging the path for other powerful African women,” said Forbes.

