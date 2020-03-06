‘I was not dumped,’ says Menzi Ngubane on ‘Isibaya’ exit

Legendary actor Menzi Ngubane has clarified issues following reports that he has been “dumped” by popular soapie Isibaya after four years.

Ngubane’s villainous former taxi boss character sees its end this week, in a move that has left South Africans celebrating him as one of the greatest to do it.

While some reports claimed he had been booted from the show, his manager, Naomi Mokhele, said his character had run its course.

“Menzi leaves Isibaya with a happy heart having enjoyed his role as Judas Ngwenya. There has been misinformed reports that Menzi was dumped by the producers of Isibaya. We would like to clarify that the character has run its course and unfortunately if there is no story to be told, the character will ultimately die. Menzi is leaving Isibaya on a positive note having contributed to a great production and most importantly, he entertained South Africans,” said Mokhele.

The actor is currently working on a South African/Thai movie, Red Cargo, where he will star alongside Simon Kook.

His exit comes after Nomzamo Mbatha’s character, Thandeka Zungu, was killed off.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.