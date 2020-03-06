Somizi cancels Italian wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he will no longer be holding his wedding in Italy following news that the country has been gripped by the coronavirus.

The virus has claimed the lives of 148 people and infected over 3,000 others in all regions in Italy.

Somizi planned to celebrate his husband Mohale Motaung’s birthday in July with a third wedding ceremony. But they have since put those plans on ice.

“Wedding in Italy canceled (sic),” he tweeted.

South Africa also has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus and many people are going into panic mode, fearing the worst.

Over 3,300 people have died around the world with more than 98,000 confirmed cases.

A KwaZulu-Natal man, who recently travelled to Italy with his family, has been quarantined at home after contracting the virus.

A second person, who joined the infected man on the trip to Italy, has reportedly been isolated at his home in a Mount Edgecombe estate while waiting to get tested.

Local stars like actor and comedian Siv Ngesi are doing their bit to educate the masses about the deadly outbreak. He shared an infographic with his Twitter followers about prevention methods.

“Educate yourself #CoronaVirusSA,” he wrote.

Some of the tips include washing your hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick people and covering your mouth with a piece of tissue whenever you cough.

Radio personality Sindi van Zyl also dished out some advice. A tweet she shared contained information on symptoms to look out for.

Actress Buhle Samuels says we are living in “scary times”.

“Traveling anywhere right now isn’t ideal! Praying for everyone affected and praying this thing doesn’t spread further because God knows how we already have enough issues in Africa! #Coronvirus,” she tweeted.

Fomer Isibaya star Linda Mtoba admitted that she was scared following news that the virus was officially in South Africa.

However, she saw the lighter side of the drama and shared countless memes from Twitter users about the outbreak.

Coronavirus looking at all South Africans making jokes about it: pic.twitter.com/WGAv9G6B0q — STUPID LOVE (@moesuttle) March 5, 2020

Africa has a total of 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans not to panic but warned it could have a “huge impact on a number of things” including travel and the economy.

“It is already showing signs of a negative impact on tourism. The effect will be big. South Africans will need to be prepared,” he told Eyewitness News.

