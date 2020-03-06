Phat Joe resigns from Radio 2000

Phat Joe, real name Majota Nkambule, has resigned from Radio 2000.

In a statement, he said he wanted to focus on his growing family and business ventures, including new broadcasting and social projects.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the SABC on new and developing projects and am deeply thankful to the Radio 2000 family for welcoming me back to radio, a medium that I love. Exciting times lie ahead,” he said.

The SABC also released a statement confirming his exit.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, Radio 2000, would like to announce the resignation of its breakfast show host, Mr Majota ‘Phat Joe’ Khambule. Phat Joe joined the breakfast show ‘Phat Joe and the family‘ in April 2019.

“The station would like to wish Phat Joe well on his future endeavours and thanks him for his contribution to the station.”

Also read: Radio 2000 listeners complain about Phat Joe’s absence

Phat Joe had reportedly been placed on special leave after his absence was noticed by listeners.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told the Daily Sun at the time: “The SABC can confirm that Mr Majota Kambule (sic) is currently on special leave, details of which we’re unable to comment on out of respect for the contractual relationship between the two parties.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.