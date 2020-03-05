Gabrielle Union’s heartfelt message to Pearl Thusi warms social media

American actor Gabrielle Union-Wade won the hearts of South Africans after penning a lengthy heartfelt letter to our very own Pearl Thusi following her successful Netflix series, Queen Sono.

Union-Wade’s woman crush Wednesday’s post for this week was dedicated to Thusi who she met “randomly” in a bar in Barcelona after watching her movie, Catching Feelings.

She further sent a shoutout to all Thusi’s achievements and community projects.

She said in part: “…I completely fanned out! She is the kind of woman that’s a superstar for all the right reasons.

“She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, friend, mother and more. She has her own hair care line called Black Pearl Hair… and launched the first-ever MAC Collaboration in Africa EVER. Her project Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African original… before her, they had never done anything script to screen on the continent! And her movie Catching Feelings was their first African movie ever licensed.

“Her passion for education, women, kids, and fighting HIV has lead her to some incredible work…. helping Global Citizen, many other organisations, and starting her own, Black halo, to focus on helping rape victims. To continue her philanthropic efforts, she just started working with Nkosi’s Haven – a foundation run in honour of Nkosi Johnson, the longest surviving child born with HIV at his time of passing.”

South Africans followed suit and sent Thusi love on social media, also congratulating her on her series, which they watched with pride.

In response, Thusi said: “Gab… thank you… I really don’t know what else to say. Thank you.”

