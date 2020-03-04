Zahara is reportedly dating a pastor

Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana has been unlucky in love but it looks like the star has finally found “the one”.

The singer could become a missus by the end of the year. She is reportedly dating a pastor.

The pair are said to be madly in love and are already planning their wedding.

“She wants it to be a perfect wedding with only a few invited guests. Ever since she broke up with her ex, different men have come forward to express their feelings for her,” a source told the Daily Sun.

Zahara and her ex-boyfriend, Ian Sibiya, were allegedly engaged before calling off their relationship in 2019.

The former lovers started dating shortly after the Loliwe hitmaker called off her wedding to Umhlobo Wenene DJ Amaza Ntshanga.

Daily Sun’s mole added that this time Zahara “has found someone who matches her requirements”.

A few months after breaking up with Sibiya, Zahara revealed that she wanted her next partner to be a God-fearing man.

“I derive my ambition from my parents, who are Christians. They have been married for so many years and they are still best friends,” she said at the time.

And it looks like her wish has come true. A source claims that the couple is abstaining from sex until their big day.

While Zahara did not want to reveal too many details about the new man in her life, she told the paper that they are in a serious relationship.

She confirmed that she was in a relationship, adding that she “might get married soon” or “before the end of the year”.

As for their alleged vow of celibacy, the singer does not have sex on the brain.

“I haven’t had sex since I broke up with my ex. Sex is the last thing on my mind. I think, yes, I’m now saving myself for marriage.”

This article appeared first on All4Women

