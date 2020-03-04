Leave crowd surfing to me, my people catch me – Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has delivered the latest jab in his ongoing tiff with fellow rapper AKA.

On Wednesday he tweeted, “Leave that one to us, the hip hop n***as. Well, leave that one to me. My people catch me, hakitsi ka babangwe.” (I don’t know about others).

This was in response to DJ Maphorisa expressing his wish to try crowd surfing while playing an Amapiano set.

The exchange was in reference to a video that trended over the weekend showing AKA landing on the floor after a failed attempt at crowd-surfing.

Reports said the Fela in Versace hitmaker was performing in North West when he jumped off stage with the hope that fans would catch him, but that was not the case. He landed on the wet ground.

The rapper continued his performance from the ground, with his hand wiping his face, leaving others concluding he was crying.

“Don’t pour alcohol on him,” one of the fans could be heard saying in the background.

“Yeah I figured f*ck it, I’m down here … might as well perform on the ground. To be fair I got back on stage and did it again. This time they caught me and everyone was happy and stuff,” he said.

Cassper and AKA have been locked in a seemingly never-ending beef that spans years. They have not only insulted each other via social media and in song, the fight even turned physical at times.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

