‘I am fine,’ says DJ Zinhle on AKA breakup

Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane says she’s fine following a breakup with baby daddy Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. This after fans took to social media to voice their concerns following their breakup and AKA flaunting his new relationship.

“I am fine, I’m genuinely fine, I just have been overworked. We are all a big happy family. That’s the important part,” she told Drum.

Last year in March, they rekindled the spark years after a public spectacle involving accusations of cheating, with AKA publicly defending now ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba against Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle opened up in August about the cheating scandal. The DJ said it had been “tough” seeing AKA with Matheba after their breakup, but that she had coped with it.

Zinhle had endured constant trolling on social media for getting back together with AKA, who is the father of her daughter Kairo. She publicly exposed his affair in 2015 and left him, having apparently found out about his cheating a week before their daughter was born.

Last year, on getting back together, she said: “If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance because I don’t want to question myself four years later. The fact that I want to try, the fact that I have a feeling that I want to try and that I want to be with this person, it’s what I want right now and I always go with what I feel and making the best decisions for myself right now.

“Tomorrow I might wake up and feel it’s a bad decision to be back with the father of my child. Tomorrow I might feel like it’s a great decision, but right now, being with the father of my child brings me joy and that’s what I want right now.”

AKA confirmed their break up earlier this year. In an interview on Metro FM, he said: “It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years. “It was a bit different but you know it was a boys trip and it was all about just re-centring myself for 2020. We have so much coming up this year. I’m just getting myself in the right frame of mind to continue to dominate the radio, the charts and everything else.”

