‘I am fine,’ says DJ Zinhle on AKA breakup

Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane says she’s fine following a breakup with baby daddy Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. This after fans took to social media to voice their concerns following their breakup and AKA flaunting his new relationship.
“I am fine, I’m genuinely fine, I just have been overworked. We are all a big happy family. That’s the important part,” she told Drum.
Last year in March, they rekindled the spark years after a public spectacle involving accusations of cheating, with AKA publicly defending now ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba against Zinhle.
DJ Zinhle opened up in August about the cheating scandal. The DJ said it had been “tough” seeing AKA with Matheba after their breakup, but that she had coped with it.
Zinhle had endured constant trolling on social media for getting back together with AKA, who is the father of her daughter Kairo. She publicly exposed his affair in 2015 and left him, having apparently found out about his cheating a week before their daughter was born.
Last year, on getting back together, she said: “If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance because I don’t want to question myself four years later. The fact that I want to try, the fact that I have a feeling that I want to try and that I want to be with this person, it’s what I want right now and I always go with what I feel and making the best decisions for myself right now.
“Tomorrow I might wake up and feel it’s a bad decision to be back with the father of my child. Tomorrow I might feel like it’s a great decision, but right now, being with the father of my child brings me joy and that’s what I want right now.”
