R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes may have landed on the wet ground after his fans failed to catch him while crowd surfing, but according to the Fela in Versace hitmaker, that was not a bad day at the office at all.

Social media went crazy after a video of the rapper emerged of his performance in North West when he jumped off stage with the hope that fans would catch him, but that was not the case. He landed on the wet ground.

The rapper continued his performance from the ground, with his hand wiping his face, leaving others concluding he was crying.

“Don’t pour alcohol on him,” one of the fans could be heard saying in the background.

AKA has taken the incident lightly and opted to make fun of himself after watching the video himself.

“Sh*t happens. I stayed down there for a good five minutes. I figured f*ck it, I’m down here … might as well perform on the ground,” said the rapper.

It wasn’t exactly a bad day at the office for the rapper, who successfully crowd-surfed again and still made R300,000 that day.

300k in a day is not exactly a bad day at the office. ???? https://t.co/qj3KNO5zYI — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2020