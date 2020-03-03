Celebrities 3.3.2020 11:11 am

R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Citizen reporter
R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

AKA. Picture: Supplied

The rapper has been making fun of himself after watching the videos.

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes may have landed on the wet ground after his fans failed to catch him while crowd surfing, but according to the Fela in Versace hitmaker, that was not a bad day at the office at all.

Social media went crazy after a video of the rapper emerged of his performance in North West when he jumped off stage with the hope that fans would catch him, but that was not the case. He landed on the wet ground.

The rapper continued his performance from the ground, with his hand wiping his face, leaving others concluding he was crying.

“Don’t pour alcohol on him,” one of the fans could be heard saying in the background.

Read more: WATCH: AKA’s crowd surfing attempt ends badly

AKA has taken the incident lightly and opted to make fun of himself after watching the video himself.

“Sh*t happens. I stayed down there for a good five minutes. I figured f*ck it, I’m down here … might as well perform on the ground,” said the rapper.

It wasn’t exactly a bad day at the office for the rapper, who successfully crowd-surfed again and still made R300,000 that day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Related Stories
Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom 5.3.2020
The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on 5.3.2020
‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 