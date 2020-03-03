Cape Town Jazz Festival drops Sjava from 2020 line-up

The Cape Town Jazz Festival has announced it has dropped musician Sjava from its 2020 line-up. The event is set to take place at the Cape Town International Centre (CTICC) on 27 and 28 March.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Sjava, the management of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has withdrawn Sjava’s performance from the CTIJF 2020 line up. #CTIJF2020,” said the festival on Monday.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Sjava, the Management of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has withdrawn Sjava’s performance from the CTIJF 2020 line up. #CTIJF2020 — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 2, 2020

This after Sunday World revealed that musician Lady Zamar, real name Yamikani Janet Banda, opened a case of rape against ex-lover Sjava.

According to reports, Lady Zamar opened the case in November last year at the Lyttleton police station in Pretoria. It has since been transferred to Thohoyandou police station for further investigations.

The case details how Lady Zamar was allegedly raped by Sjava after the two musicians performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017.

Lady Zamar broke her silence on social media about the alleged verbal and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-lover in October last year.

She said at the time: “You guys are exhausting, man. I’ve been saying… Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that nigga’s married.. coz in your face.. mxm y’all are exhausting.. now y’all wanna drag me coz I didn’t know?

“I was abused (verbally and once sexually) and used… I was lied to and cheated on. Did I know? No. Did people tell me who knew? Yes, some… got inboxes and calls .. Did I ask? Yes. Did people I knew know what kind of man he is? Yes. Did they protect him? His friends? Yes.”

Sjava denied the allegations and said he was pursuing the matter through legal channels.

He said: “I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.”

Good morning here is my final statement on this matter???????? pic.twitter.com/sqPYqX6xnx — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) November 13, 2019

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, additional reporting by Nica Schreuder)

