Vanessa Bryant ‘devastated’ that police might have shared graphic crash pictures

Vanessa Bryant is heartbroken that local police allegedly shared images of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

According to E! News, Vanessa Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by a report that the Los Angeles authorities shared photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed NBA icon Kobe Bryant as well as their daughter along with seven other people on 26 January.

The Los Angeles Times revealed that one of the sources of the report said the sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims’ remains was discussed among first responders two days after the crash.

The source claimed he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that wasn’t related to the investigation of the crash.

“Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles county sheriff’s department and Los Angeles county fire department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site,” Vanessa’s lawyer said in a statement early on Sunday.

“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims and their families.

“First responders should be trustworthy. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and the privacy rights of the victims and their families.

“We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos aren’t further disseminated.

“We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.”

A Los Angeles county sheriff’s department statement said, “The sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act.”

It continued that the department would conduct a thorough investigation “with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families”.

