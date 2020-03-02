Country singer Lance James leaves behind a life of music

Born as Lance Liebenberg in 1938 – who would have thought at the age of 81 the boy from the East Rand would leave behind one of the most colourful musical histories in South Africa?

It was confirmed on 2 March that Liebenberg, better known as Lance ‘Big Daddy’ James died Monday morning in Johannesburg. His death follows emergency hip-replacement surgery, which led to an infection. He was hospitalised in January.

His publicist Linda Winchester has made an official statement via Facebook, confirming that eight weeks in hospital led to gradual deterioration of James’ health. Before releasing the statement, Winchester told Maroela Media she had seen him on Sunday and he wasn’t able to speak.

His death follows one of his most creative albums in 2019 – called ‘Swan Song’.

“Recording Swan Song has been one of the most uplifting experiences of my career,” he said following the release of the album.

“It’s been nothing short of a labour of love and is a work of supreme craftsmanship, with the four of us constructing the songs in what I can only describe as a truly wonderful way.”

The 14-track album is an introspection of 100 years of songwriting that moved through genres like classic rock, Americana, blues, pop and country music. Even a Southern Spiritual was included with an electrifying collaboration with The Mahotella Queens in a version of Trouble Will Soon Be Over.

James leaves behind an intricate legacy, one that he was honoured for just October 2019 by the Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge, known as FAK. He was honoured for his life-long contribution to South African music – and his journey is a unique one.

James began his career in 1957 when he recorded two songs. But, after starting working at the SABC as a radio host, contractually he struggled to release new music. But that changed in 1969 when he released his first LP. Soon his bread and butter was his music, and in total he released more than 130 albums in his six-decade career. This made James one of the hardest working singers in SA.

James also holds reverence in many music circles, and has collaborated with a variety of singers – but he is perhaps better known as one of the country’s first mainstream duet couples thanks to his long-standing collaborations with Min Shaw. They performed together for 51 years.

Winchester asked for time for James’ family to grieve. James leaves behind his life partner, two daughters and three grandchildren.

