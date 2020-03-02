Celebrities 2.3.2020 11:26 am

Ntsiki Mazwai vows to block anyone who protects Sjava

Citizen reporter
‘I have no objectivity when it comes to rape. I stand by the victim. Always,’ she declared.

In the wake of a front-page story published at the weekend in which musician Lady Zamar (Yamikani Janet Banda) claims her ex-boyfriend and fellow musician Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) raped her, controversial musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has come out in support of Banda and vowed to block anyone who protects Sjava.

According to the report, the alleged incident took place in 2017 and Banda opened an official case against Hadebe late last year. This after she revealed to the public (prior to opening the case) that Hadebe had also allegedly physically and sexually abused her during their relationship.

Banda found herself trending alongside Sjava on social media on Sunday as many took to their preferred platform to share their views.

In the midst of it all, Mazwai declared: ” I’m blocking anyone who protects Sjava… I’m sorry I have no objectivity when it comes to rape. I stand by the victim. ALWAYS. Because when it happened to me it’s the ONLY thing I needed. SUPPORT.”

This was in reference to her own past experiences in which she alleges convicted rapist Brickz (Sipho Ndlovu) also raped her at a time when they were said to have been dating. She even compared Sjava to Brickz in a separate tweet.

Mazwai is not the only celebrity who came out in support of Zamar. She was joined by The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana.

READ NEXT: ‘Your precious Zulu man is a liar, cheater,’ says Lady Zamar, as Sjava trends on social media

