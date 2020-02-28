Tbo Touch to head up African sales of Floyd Mayweather products

In an Instagram post on Friday, Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, announced that US boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team (TMT) had appointed him vice-president of their Africa operations.

Explaining the move, Touch wrote: “The Undefeated Champion Brand hits the continent. Johannesburg Cape Town Lagos Nairobi @floydmayweather we are about to roll out Mayweather Fitness Gym, #TMT Clothing & Merchandise and ……..???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? get ready to join the winning team.”

Earlier in February, Touch made headlines for his travels in the US and regular visits with longtime friend Mayweather, who boasts a record of 50 fights undefeated in a career that spanned from 1996 to 2017 and saw him amass a net worth of as much as $1 billion, with more conservative estimates putting it at more than $500 million.

Among other places he hung out with Mayweather, Tbo Touch posted photos of himself in Beverly Hills in celebration of producer Murder Beatsz’s birthday, along with American rapper G Eazy and Ryan Press.

Touch first interviewed Mayweather in South Africa during his Metro FM days in 2016. He visited Mayweather in the US in 2017 too.

