‘She’s a friend of mine,’ says Kagiso Rabada on Sho Madjozi romance rumours

Kagiso Rabada and musician Sho Madjozi sparked romance rumours after the Proteas bowler posted a picture of the two hanging out in Chicago.

View this post on Instagram Lit vibes. ???? A post shared by Kagiso Rabada (@rabada_25) on Feb 16, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

The social media streets were left wondering if there could be romance blossoming between the two legends in their respective fields.

Rabada told You Magazine he and Sho Madjozi started talking through direct messages on Instagram a year and a half ago.

“She’s a friend of mine. We’ve been friends ever since,” Rabada told the publication.

On whether their friendship could turn into romance, he said the suggestion was “cliché”, adding that “we’ll just wait and see”.

READ NEXT: Sho Madjozi admits that she’s ready to find love

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.