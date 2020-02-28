Celebrities 28.2.2020 09:20 am

‘She’s a friend of mine,’ says Kagiso Rabada on Sho Madjozi romance rumours

Citizen reporter
Kagiso 'KG' Rabada at Red Bull Music Studios in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 20, 2019 | Image: Supplied. Photographer Credit: Jonathan Ferreira / Red Bull Content Pool

Rabada says suggesting that their friendship can turn to romance is a ‘cliché’.

Kagiso Rabada and musician Sho Madjozi sparked romance rumours after the Proteas bowler posted a picture of the two hanging out in Chicago.

 

Lit vibes. ????

The social media streets were left wondering if there could be romance blossoming between the two legends in their respective fields.

Rabada told You Magazine he and Sho Madjozi started talking through direct messages on Instagram a year and a half ago.

“She’s a friend of mine. We’ve been friends ever since,” Rabada told the publication.

On whether their friendship could turn into romance, he said the suggestion was “cliché”, adding that “we’ll just wait and see”.

