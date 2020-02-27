‘Call me Harry’: Prince Harry shrugs off royal title

Prince Harry shrugged off his royal title when he made his first official appearance on Wednesday in Edinburgh since the queen’s decision that he, and Meghan, would lose their HRH titles and sovereign funds with their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry returned to the UK on Wednesday to further develop Travelyst, his environmental tourism initiative which he launched in 2019 with Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa.

According to Sky News, the duke asked delegates to refer to him simply as “Harry”.

Before he spoke, host Ayesha Hazarika introduced the Duke of Sussex saying, “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The request comes just days after Harry and Meghan revealed new details about their Spring 2020 transition out of the royal family, which included the fact that the duke and duchess will no longer be using the words “royal” in their branding.

Harry will attend several engagements, one is scheduled for later this week when he collaborates with Jon Bon Jovi for the Invictus Games Choir event on 28 February, before officially stepping down on 31 March.

