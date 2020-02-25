Somizi and Mohale share five fun facts about their wedding

In true Somizi style, the media personality and his husband Mohale went overboard for their traditional and white weddings over the past few months. The couple will be giving fans an inside look into their union in a four-part special streaming on Showmax. The first episode premiered yesterday to a fantastic response and to celebrate, the couple have shared five fun facts about their incredible weddings.

#1: Their wedding outfits were a secret

Somizi and Mohale’s main wedding outfits were created by designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee, but they each had a different design consultation to keep their plans secret from each other. “We made a deal that we were not going to do fittings together or the designs together because we wanted that element of surprise as we walked down the aisle,” says Somizi. “I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to wear,” he adds. “I just gave it to Gert to decide because I trust him that much.

He came up with the entire concept and I happened to really love it.”

View this post on Instagram He said “I Do”. #somhalewhitewedding A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on Jan 31, 2020 at 2:42am PST



#2. They designed their wedding bands together, with Nungu Diamonds

When Somizi first revealed the design of his and Mohale’s wedding bands on Instagram, social media was abuzz with fans complimenting the couple on their unique approach. The wedding bands were specially designed by Nungu Diamonds, founded in 2013 by married couple Kealeboga and Ursula Pule. “We were a hundred percent involved in the design of our wedding bands,” says Mohale. “My husband and I decided that we wanted a rose-gold piece with lots of diamonds, and we even chose the writing and size of the rings.” Ursula adds “Their rings look like woven baskets, and that’s because the rings are made up of diamonds in two different shapes – round-cut diamonds, and baguette diamonds. Together, they help create that interwoven look, representing two different human beings that have come together.”

#3. Their parents were supportive

The grooms’ parents were all in attendance at the white wedding and left their sons with great words of encouragement and prayer before the ceremony. “My parents came to me twenty minutes before the ceremony and we prayed together,” says Mohale. “These were the exact words from my mother: ‘God is here; the angels are here; everything is going to go well.’ For me, that really sealed the deal.” Somizi’s mom, actress Mary Twala from this year’s Sundance winner This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection, was also with him every step of the way. But Somizi would not let us in on what his mother said, as he’d love for the rest of South Africa to find out what she had to say when the wedding special premieres on Showmax. In the meantime, below you can watch her heart-warming message to him on the way to the traditional wedding:

#4. Their vows were off the cuff

“We didn’t really pre-plan the vows for the wedding because we had said our vows while we were engaged,” says Mohale. “What we said at the white wedding were literally words that were unrehearsed and unscripted. I believe that sometimes people tend to over-plan and when the moment comes for you to execute, it doesn’t really come from the heart. So we wanted to exchange something that was really authentic rather than planned.”

#5.“I literally had the best time of my life” – Mohale

“For me, the day started off on a rocky note,” says Mohale. “In the morning we were stressed about the outfits, so I had to go sort out a few outfits for the groomsmates and myself, but from the time the wedding started, I had never had so much fun. I literally had the best time of my life. I always hear people say they never really enjoy their wedding but I had nothing to stress about. I was happy. I danced until the wee hours of the morning.”

Originally appeared on People Magazine

