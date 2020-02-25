Lasizwe: A fallout with Somizi one of the most emotional situations I went through

Entertainer Lasizwe and Somizi Mhlongo have finally made up after a fallout caused by other people.

Lasizwe, who did not get an invitation to Somizi and Mohale Motaung’s wedding, opened up about reuniting with someone who he looks up to.

He said not being able to talk to Somizi was “one of the most emotional situations I had to go through”.

“What broke my heart was that our fallout was based over people’s opinions about our relationship. To me, you’ve always been someone I’ve always looked up to, someone I called an industry father.

“We used to have our long chats over the phone which I dearly missed and after a few years of not talking, I must say that hit me hard.”

The two made up after an honest conversation about their issues.

Though he did not receive an invitation to the wedding, Lasizwe said he watched it and “baby cried” because his friend had finally found love.

