DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee’s ‘twar’ shakes social media

DJ Maphorisa has caused a stir on social media after defending his friend and colleague Kabza against critics who told him to take a break from alcohol and working. Maphorisa’s fans have been asking him to “let” Kabza rest, arguing he always looked exhausted.

Look iam a dj i hav seen millions of u guys drink while i dj, it doesn’t look like a problem to me neh why onale problem le one person tell da whole Sauta to stop drinking i wanna see something ???? https://t.co/cwKrMZHYfm — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

Social media followers further accused Maphorisa of having become “arrogant” to the fans who “made” him. They further accused him of not taking care of Kabza.

In an attempt to take off the heat from his followers, Maphorisa said he cared about Kabza, hence he helped him get out of a bad contract.

“If I was arrogant, trust me, I wouldn’t have worked with everyone in Sauta. I am not DJ Cleo stop f*cken comparing. Wena you’re not God. You don’t even know what was going on before Kabza became this Kabza now, so shut the f*ck up. Kabza was in a sh*t record deal, I f*cken took him out with my hands and taught him the real business. He’s not signed to anyone, he owns his masters. Not like your favourite artist/DJ who doesn’t own masters,” said Maphorisa before name-dropping musicians who apparently did not own their masters.

While Samthin Soweto, Kabza and Maphorisa owned their masters, Prince Kaybee, among others, did not.

Though Prince Kaybee did not comment on whether he owned his masters, he chose to list his businesses instead.

He said: “Prince Kaybee owns shares in a short term insurance company that exists in three African Countries. Prince Kaybee owns a trucking company with a fleet of 15 horses and eight SideTippers. Prince Kaybee owns flats ‘Willow Glen Bloemfontein’ with 12 Units. Oh and I have arms too.”

The two have been trending since, with Maphorisa’s fans arguing that Prince Kaybee had missed the point.

Ahhh u successful mos go buy ur masters back like Jay Z Hau its not personal just facts n vele u have strongs arms @PrinceKaybee_SA — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020

