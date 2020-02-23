Umhlanga attorney sues Andile Mpisane, alleges he called her a f***ing b****

Son of controversial businesswoman Shawn Mkhize and Kwa maMkhize reality star Andile Mpisane is facing criminal charges after an alleged vicious row with one of his neighbours Janine Archer.

Sunday Times reports that Archer, who is an attorney from Umhlanga also runs a guesthouse next to Mpisane’s mansion and claims to have had problems with Mpisane for almost two years.

Archer said that since 2018 her business has been subject to “screaming, shouting, blaring music, beating of drums, car engines revving and wheels spinning, doing doughnuts in the cul-de-sac outside the B&B and even a sex act” in full view of her staff and guests.

The person she hired to manage her guesthouse is already reportedly at their wit’s end because they have called police in the area to intervene but this has been to no avail.

She said she has even tried to get in touch with the 18-year-old’s mother in a number of ways and that Mkhize has never bothered to get back to her.

The attorney is frustrated because she says her business has been subject to negative reviews from guests as a result of Mpisane’s alleged behaviour.

In an effort to put an end to it all she began collecting evidence for an interdict against Mpisane she was trying to apply for.

According to Sunday Times, she stopped outside Mpisane’s mansion last Sunday to take pictures to show the proximity of the two properties and the number of cars parked in the driveway and outside for her pending application.

“As I took the pictures, a security guard, a Mr Shezi, intervened and told me to stop. I then saw Andile on the upper-level balcony. He screamed at me and the next thing he was at my car trying to open the door. He banged on the window. I started to drive off and he shouted at me, calling me a f***ing bitch and demanding my phone,” Archer told the publication.

She then claims to have been chased by Mpisane and one of his bodyguards in what she called a “terrifying” ordeal.

Archer has since laid a criminal charge against the teen.

Mpisane has yet to respond to requests for comment while his mother has acknowledged being aware of Archer’s initial complaints about noise. However, she claims to have no knowledge of the pending criminal case against her son.

“She has not responded to my efforts of trying to set up a meeting to get this resolved, I even wrote her an e-mail to which she has not bothered to respond to. I was hoping that this matter would not get to the point where it is now and I would be able to understand what the issues are so we can resolve them as adults,” Mkhize told the publication.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed to the publication that a case of intimidation is being investigated.

