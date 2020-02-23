Longwe Twala arrested again

Chicco Twala’s troubled son Longwe has been arrested again, this time for stealing a bar of R10 chocolate from a petrol station in Soweto.

Sunday Sun reports that Longwe, who is currently out on bail for two other incidents, was caught by the petrol attendant on duty who saw him pocket the chocolate and attempt to leave the store without paying. The petrol attendant apprehended him and called the police.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele confirmed the case and said investigations were ongoing.

Longwe failed to appear in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court last month where he was facing charges of theft for allegedly stealing toiletries valued at R200 from The Glen Shopping Centre.

The alleged theft reportedly happened on 18 October 2019 and Longwe was seen picking up a Gillet razor, which he carried with him to a different aisle where he concealed the item, before heading out of the store without paying.

Upon noticing this, the store’s security guard ran after Longwe and asked him to produce a receipt for the goods. When he couldn’t, he was then detained.

He made headlines once again when an old video surfaced of his father lambasting him at a police station where he was taken after a different arrest for trying to steal someone’s cellphone.

