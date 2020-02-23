Management agency withholds R270k from Boity amid legal drama

Media personality Boity Thulo has turned to the courts to try and recover R272,000 that is reportedly owed to her by her management agency Ade Holdings Property (Ade Agency).

She is also trying to get their management agreement terminated because she believes the agency is not doing what she hired them to do.

Sunday World reports that the rapper is fuming after the agency refused to pay her the lump sum that was due to her as part of a social media campaign that she scored herself with Huawei Technologies Africa. As part of this campaign, Thulo put up four sponsored posts (which works out to about R68,000 per post) to her 3.5 million Instagram followers and 2.8 million Twitter followers.

Working through her lawyers, Werksmans Attorneys, she has since approached the Johannesburg High Court in an effort to terminate the agreements she signed with Ade Agency. This after a back and fourth between both parties that was handled by their legal representation.

According to the report, the agency was supposed to handle Thulo’s booking for live performances, sponsorships and endorsements, merchandising, marketing and licensing.

In legal papers seen by the publication, she is said to have accused the agency of failing to do her marketing and trying to take credit for deals she secured.

The agency rebutted by accusing her of breaching their agreement by doing things herself.

She has appealed to the court to grant her the termination of the contracts as her financial wellbeing depends on the judgement going her way.

