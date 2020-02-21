 
 
21.2.2020

Pitch Black Afro’s wife died of head injuries from beating, court hears

Citizen reporter
Pitch Black Afro’s wife died of head injuries from beating, court hears

Johannesburg. Pitch Black Afro accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate on Wednesday. File photo: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

A pathologist explained the evidence illustrated by several autopsy photographs depicting injuries that ranged from head injuries to bruises on the thighs, hands and fingers, as well as a black eye.

The late wife of rap artist Pitch Black Afro (Thulani Ngcobo) is said to have died of severe head injuries inflicted with a blunt object.

This is according to pathologist Dr Robert Ngude, who conducted a medico-legal examination of Cathrine Modisane’s body eight days after her death.

The Star reports that Ngude testified on Thursday at the High Court in Johannesburg during Ngcobo’s on-going trial in which he is facing a charge of murder.

According to the publication, Modisane died at a B&B in Yeoville, Joburg, on December 31, 2018, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

RELATED: Court to subpoena pathologist in Pitch Black Afro murder case

Upon the request of Prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko, Ngude explained the evidence illustrated by several autopsy photographs depicting injuries that ranged from head injuries to bruises on the thighs, hands and fingers and a black eye.

“In my opinion, those blows to the head were severe. I would like to draw your attention to photograph four. It illustrates the blood in the scalp. There’s a blood clot that appears to be blackish in colour. It also shows that there is blood on the surface of the brain. My conclusion is that there was blunt force trauma to the head,” said Ngude.

However, he qualified that the autopsy would not illustrate the force behind the head trauma.

“I do not have any scientific record to say a certain amount of power was used to cause the injuries.”

According to Ngcobo’s advocate, Rian Greyling, Ngcobo plans to testify that he and Modisane were drunk during the fight.

Ngcobo claims to have binged on more than a litre of vodka and smoked marijuana hours before the incident and that Modisane had several ciders and marijuana too.



