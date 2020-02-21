Pitch Black Afro’s wife died of head injuries from beating, court hears

According to the publication, Modisane died at a B&B in Yeoville, Joburg, on December 31, 2018, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

Upon the request of Prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko, Ngude explained the evidence illustrated by several autopsy photographs depicting injuries that ranged from head injuries to bruises on the thighs, hands and fingers and a black eye.

“In my opinion, those blows to the head were severe. I would like to draw your attention to photograph four. It illustrates the blood in the scalp. There’s a blood clot that appears to be blackish in colour. It also shows that there is blood on the surface of the brain. My conclusion is that there was blunt force trauma to the head,” said Ngude.

However, he qualified that the autopsy would not illustrate the force behind the head trauma.

“I do not have any scientific record to say a certain amount of power was used to cause the injuries.”

According to Ngcobo’s advocate, Rian Greyling, Ngcobo plans to testify that he and Modisane were drunk during the fight.

Ngcobo claims to have binged on more than a litre of vodka and smoked marijuana hours before the incident and that Modisane had several ciders and marijuana too.