Women tell my husband he’s with someone who’s dying, says Sophie Lichaba

Actor Sophie Lichaba says her husband, Max Lichaba, still gets messages from women telling him she’s not for him since opening up about her battle with diabetes.
She told TshisaLIVE :“My husband is still getting messages from silly women saying, ‘That woman is not for you, she’s dying’. But I am better, so you understand it’s a constant fight with the world too.”
Celebrating their two years of marriage, Sophie shared on social media that the couple remained strong despite attacks from people.
She said: “Today I’m alive, thanking you, Lord, that we’ve survived it all through your mercy. Continual attacks on our marriage because the human devils just won’t stop and don’t give up. Thank you, Lord, for keeping, loving, blessing us, in the midst of it all. Today since before you, Lord, and witnesses we signed and agreed this is forever, no matter what!”
View this post on Instagram
Today we celebrate 2 years of our marriage.???????? God is amazing. ????The devil tried everything!!! But mercy said No…. Today I’m alive thanking you Lord that we’ve survived it all through your mercy. Continual Attacks on our marriage because the human devils just wont stop and dont give up. Thank you Lord for keeping loving blessing us in The midst of it all. Today since before you Lord and witnesses we signed and agreed this is forever no matter what.!???? we cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch. You answer prayers of protection in advance … because our miracle is you saved me and I walked out like Jesus would without a scratch!!!!. Today we celebrate our marriage and life. I pray in Jesus name that our God continues to show up and show those ever confident devils that my God our God has the last word. God of Abraham Jehovah jireh we thank you We love you We give you all the Glory and the honour. Jeremiah 29:11-13 I still and forever will stand.on your promise Lord???? My husband I love you and Pray we continue to put God first in our marriage and remember we are nothing with God. I pray that we remember what love really is amazing & exciting and we both remember that ** I love you ** that we should never take it light ..it speaks leaps n bounds ???? love you . You know after God you are my heartbeat my love… My life …the father of our children. ???????????? love you ????
The couple renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Valentine’s my hubby. When you renewed our wows and sealed it with a new set of rings recently I know in your heart of hearts you are saying what you said when you proposed, this morning was that day we cuddled and remembered God is in control and rules our love and we live it. May God continue to bless and grant us wisdom to love eternally. I love you my stunkie❤????❤????❤
