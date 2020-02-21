Women tell my husband he’s with someone who’s dying, says Sophie Lichaba

Actor Sophie Lichaba says her husband, Max Lichaba, still gets messages from women telling him she’s not for him since opening up about her battle with diabetes.

She told TshisaLIVE :“My husband is still getting messages from silly women saying, ‘That woman is not for you, she’s dying’. But I am better, so you understand it’s a constant fight with the world too.”

Celebrating their two years of marriage, Sophie shared on social media that the couple remained strong despite attacks from people.

She said: “Today I’m alive, thanking you, Lord, that we’ve survived it all through your mercy. Continual attacks on our marriage because the human devils just won’t stop and don’t give up. Thank you, Lord, for keeping, loving, blessing us, in the midst of it all. Today since before you, Lord, and witnesses we signed and agreed this is forever, no matter what!”

The couple renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day.

