Fans left worried about Jub Jub after viral video of him smashing beer bottles

Uyajola99 host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye found himself trending on Thursday morning after fans took to social media to express their concern for his wellbeing after a video of him smashing countless beer bottles in the street went viral.

The video was initially posted on his Instagram with the caption “STAY TUNED????️” and credited to a company called Rare Breed Entertainment.

It was then shared on Twitter by user @sihlelilx55 with the caption “What is wrong with jub jub”.

What is wrong with jub jub ???????? pic.twitter.com/5PmLF9Rx5T — ❤❤Khanyisani❤❤ (@sihlelilx55) February 19, 2020

The video, which has been viewed almost 70,000 times in the last 17 hours, elicited hundreds of comments about what a dangerous activity that was.

“Causing more road endangerment sies”, “Don’t know what the intent is here, I however see someone doing something extremely unsafe”, and “At least he isnt driving over school children- I hope that he cleans up the mess afterwards though”, are just some of the comments made under the video.

Causing more road endangerment sies — THEE HOT GIRL ???? (@itseezy6) February 19, 2020

How many tyre punches are gonna be sustained here ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ extremely dangerous as kids also will be playing indigenous games there as well — Sir Bruno (@SirBruno12) February 19, 2020

Even users on Jub’s Jub’s official Instagram account expressed concern about the activity, commenting: “This looks very dengerous one bottle crack can easily go to his eye”, “Sooooo….. Do you hv anger issues???”, and “But this is not Safe jhooo”.

Apart from the fact that he credited Rare Breed Entertainment for the video and alluded to the fact that something visual was in the works, fans seem to be ignoring the professional camera that comes in to shot at the 24-second mark.

This means that although the clip in isolation may not currently make much sense in isolation, Jub Jub could soon contextualise it when he reveals what he was filming it for.

READ NEXT: Jub Jub has ‘forgiven’ himself for the 2010 accident

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.