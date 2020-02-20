Celebrities 20.2.2020 10:58 am

Twitter users troll Mohale Motaung over picture of R2,600 kettle

News24 Wire
Twitter users troll Mohale Motaung over picture of R2,600 kettle

Newlyweds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung | Image: Instagram

Asked one social media user: ‘If this tweet is about the rooibos why is it behind everything?’

Media personality Mohale Motaung was dragged on social media for merely posting his tea and a kettle. In his tweet, Mohale praised rooibos tea with a picture of a cup, a box of teabags, a spoon, and a SMEG kettle in full view.

“Rooibos tea makes everything better-Good Morning,” he tweeted.

His followers were seemingly unimpressed that he was talking about tea, yet the kettle worth R2, 600 was the main focus.

Mohale never saw it coming that people will fall on him like a wall of bricks for posting something as innocent as tea with some accusing him of boasting with “Somizi’s kettle” (sic), replied one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: “If this tweet is about the rooibos why is it behind everything? Uzok’shaya uSomizi (Somizi will hit you) when you flex with his Smeg kettle. (sic)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Somizi talks about his Dubai, Coachella honeymoon and third wedding in Italy 14.2.2020
WATCH: ‘Somizi & Mohale: The Union’ to air next month 31.1.2020
PICS: Celebs turn out in their best outfits for Somizi and Mohale’s white wedding 30.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


today in print

Read Today's edition