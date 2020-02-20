Twitter users troll Mohale Motaung over picture of R2,600 kettle

Media personality Mohale Motaung was dragged on social media for merely posting his tea and a kettle. In his tweet, Mohale praised rooibos tea with a picture of a cup, a box of teabags, a spoon, and a SMEG kettle in full view.

“Rooibos tea makes everything better-Good Morning,” he tweeted.

His followers were seemingly unimpressed that he was talking about tea, yet the kettle worth R2, 600 was the main focus.

Rooibos tea makes everything better-Good Morning. ☕️???? pic.twitter.com/qVyYkJd3sn — Mohale Motaung ???? (@mohale_motaung) February 16, 2020

Mohale never saw it coming that people will fall on him like a wall of bricks for posting something as innocent as tea with some accusing him of boasting with “Somizi’s kettle” (sic), replied one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: “If this tweet is about the rooibos why is it behind everything? Uzok’shaya uSomizi (Somizi will hit you) when you flex with his Smeg kettle. (sic)

Never posting my SMEG kettle, because wow- heart palpitations everywhere! ????????‍♂️???????????? pic.twitter.com/dUjYEwIvwS — Mohale Motaung ???? (@mohale_motaung) February 17, 2020

