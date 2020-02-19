‘Keep my name out of this mess,’ says Bonang on DJ Zinhle, AKA social media storm

Businesswoman Bonang Matheba has asked social media users to keep her name out of any topic involving Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane’s break up.

This, however, has proved to be difficult considering her history with the two.

AKA stirred things up on social media on Tuesday after slamming social media users who had accused him of humiliating his baby mama.

He said: “That TMZ style video someone took of me while out for dinner the other night was probably one of the biggest favours someone ever did me. Thank you whomever that was.”

While most were shocked about his random post about a topic no one was talking about, others accused him of humiliating his baby mama again.

He responded: “Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullsh*t.”

The DJ has been trending since, with most suggesting she move on and find a man who will love and appreciate her.

Others took it a bit further and expressed their wish for DJ Zinhle and Bonang to make up. But Bonang, despite trending along with the DJ, was not about to entertain the suggestion.

“Keep my name out of this mess,” she said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Last year in March, DJ Zinhle and AKA seemed to have rekindled the spark years after a public spectacle involving accusations of cheating, with AKA publicly defending now ex-girlfriend Bonang against Zinhle.

This after DJ Zinhle publicly exposed his relationship with Bonang in 2015 and left him, having apparently found out about their relationship a week before their daughter was born.

At the time, AKA and Bonang denied being in a relationship, until making it public with snaps of each other on social media.

While most accused DJ Zinhle of exposing the former couple’s relationship out of hatred, she insisted that wasn’t the case.

Believe me when I say that I DO NOT HATE Bonang, she saved me. She is beautiful & she is very kind to be dating a fan… Bless her! — #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 27, 2016

