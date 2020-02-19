‘Cut the bullsh*t,’ says AKA after being accused of ‘humiliating’ DJ Zinhle

Kiernan Forbes went on a Twitter rant on Tuesday evening that left his followers accusing him of humiliating his baby mama, Ntombezinhle Jiyane.

Out of the blue, in true AKA style, the Fela in Versace hitmaker thanked whoever took a video of him kissing an unknown woman last month.

He said: “That TMZ style video someone took of me while out for dinner the other night was probably one of the biggest favours someone ever did me. Thank you whomever that was.”

While most were shocked about his random post about a topic no one was talking about, others accused him of humiliating his baby mama again.

Twitter user @MalesaSekgobela responded: “So everytime you break up with someone you want to involve public, grow up nana mxm?” While @_Miss_Valz said: “Sis Umlilo has been humiliated enough. Just Let it go and enjoy your new relationship.”

Responding to his critics, AKA said: “Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullshit.”

I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020

The DJ has been trending since, with most condemning AKA’s tweets, while others send messages of support to her.

Late last month, AKA confirmed that he and baby mama DJ Zinhle called it quits after less than a year back together and weeks of confusing reports about the state of their relationship.

In an interview on Metro FM, AKA said: “It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years.

“It was a bit different but you know it was a boys trip and it was all about just re-centering myself for 2020. We have so much coming up this year. I’m just getting myself in the right frame of mind to continue to dominate the radio, the charts and everything else.”

Last year in March, they seemed to have rekindled the spark years after a public spectacle involving accusations of cheating, with AKA publicly defending now ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba against Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle opened up in August about the cheating scandal. The DJ said it had been “tough” seeing AKA with Matheba after their break-up, but that she had coped with it.

Zinhle had endured constant trolling on social media for getting back together with AKA, who is the father of her daughter Kairo. She publicly exposed his affair in 2015 and left him, having apparently found out about his cheating a week before their daughter was born.

Last year, on getting back together, she said: “If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance because I don’t want to question myself four years later. The fact that I want to try, the fact that I have a feeling that I want to try and that I want to be with this person, it’s what I want right now and I always go with what I feel and making the best decisions for myself right now.

“Tomorrow I might wake up and feel it’s a bad decision to be back with the father of my child. Tomorrow I might feel like it’s a great decision, but right now, being with the father of my child brings me joy and that’s what I want right now.”

