Khanyi Mbau dragged over Lasizwe’s altered appearance in picture

Khanyi Mbau is again the subject of social media criticism after she and her brother Lasizwe posted identical pictures of themselves, only that hers was a bit tweaked for ‘perfection’.

Lasizwe’s picture did not have much done to it.

Khanyi’s, on the other hand, was different.

Mbau’s tummy appeared smaller, with a longer face, smaller nose and lighter skin, while Lasizwe’s nose seemed smaller and his skin a bit lighter.

Commented Twitter user @Ongz_10: “Lasizwe’s nose looks like Michael Jackson’s in Khanyi’s post. Sembi kengoku,” while @TheUnderachiever said: “the odd thing is… he looks so much better in the original pic with his natural features. that photoshop nose job looks awful.”

Mbau has previously been dragged on social media for her skin lightening procedure, with some joking she would have difficulty convincing her ancestors it was her if she approached them for help.

Responding to the backlash, Mbau told then East Coast Radio host Phat Joe there was “something about a woman who looks brighter”, further sharing the benefits of skin lightening.

With skin-lightening, which is what she is doing, all the doctors use is your body tissue. According to Mbau, the process boosts your immune system “so you don’t get a cold”.

It helps you repair yourself quicker than before.

“If you had to hurt yourself now and cut yourself with a knife, it would heal in 48 hours instead of 14 days.”

It is anti-ageing and makes her look rested all the time, even though she is exhausted.

For Mbau, it’s a quick fix that also saves her money, as she won’t have to buy expensive creams for her skin.

“I found love to this, and the reason I’m doing this is a study through myself and hopefully I can open clinics like this one day but it’s a personal choice I’ve been doing.

“What’s wrong about wanting to look sexy for myself?”

She has also used the Bible to explain where she got the inspiration to alter her looks.

