SABC places Phat Joe on special leave

After weeks of speculation by Radio 2000 listeners, it turns out Phat Joe, real name Majota Nkambule, has been placed on special leave by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Radio 2000 took to social media to voice their frustration over Phat Joe’s absence from the airwaves.

Phat Joe hosts the Phat Joe and the Family show daily from 6am to 9am with Lonwabo Nkohla and Nonala Tose, though his absence has been noticed by those who normally tune in to listen to him.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told the Daily Sun: “The SABC can confirm that Mr Majota Kambule (sic) is currently on special leave, details of which we’re unable to comment on out of respect for the contractual relationship between the two parties.”

The radio host is not new to controversy.

He was last year taken off air for three weeks for making homophobic comments.

He said at the time: “I don’t understand why they (gays) can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle.”

