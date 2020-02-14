Somizi talks about his Dubai, Coachella honeymoon and third wedding in Italy

Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo and husband Mohale Motaung are not done making us jealous with their wedding festivities. The couple had two weddings – traditional and recently, a white wedding – that saw 240 guests bringing out their best white outfits to celebrate the day.

Somizi told Mo Flava on Metro FM on Friday that the highlight of the day was walking down the aisle.

“Seeing Mohale’s reaction because we hadn’t seen each other that day and we didn’t know each other’s outfits. The reception area- the cake, the decor,” he said, while Mohale said dancing was the highlight of his wedding.

“I had never danced like that my entire life. I can’t dance, but that day I did the most.”

The couple went all out on their big day, with a team of about 30 people planning their wedding, though a usually flamboyant Somizi wanted everything to be simple on the day, and the usually reserved Mohale wanted to go all out.

“He wanted a 30-tier cake, to arrive on a horse cart with 12 white horses,” said Somizi, with Mohale adding: “It was interesting because I got to see his different side and he got to see my different side.”

Their four-part wedding special will be aired on Showmax, starting from the preparations of the traditional wedding to the white wedding.

“You’ll see how we did the traditional wedding. We went in and did it properly,” said Somizi.

The couple will go on their honeymoon in Dubai and Coachella in April.

“We decided not to [go on honeymoon] now because we are investing in a new home. We’re honeymooning in April. We are going to Dubai and Coachella.”

Then comes their third wedding in July in Italy.

“We are inviting everyone that can afford to,” said Somizi.

The entertainer has been trending since the interview, and the surprise Valentine’s Day gift his husband got for him – his own “car concert”.

He got musician Berita to sing for him in his car.

Thank you @BeritaAfroSoul for helping surprise bae with his own “car concert”. You were really amazing! ????♥️ Happy Valentines @somizi pic.twitter.com/sv7EqAlqtB — Mohale Motaung ???? (@mohale_motaung) February 14, 2020

