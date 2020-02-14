Zola Nombona pens open letter to her unborn child

SAFTA award-winning actress Zola Nombona had her fans feeling all the love (and awe) when she announced in an open letter to her unborn child all the love she already felt for them.
The 27-year-old is best known for her first major acting role as Shado, a streetwise teenager, in the second season of the SABC1 drama series Intersexions which aired in 2013.
She went on to star in productions such as Mzansi Love: Kasi Style, SABC1 sitcom Single Guys, the show’s spin-off Single Galz, e.tv’s Z’bondiwe and now Lockdown where she plays the lead role of Monde.
Although she is rumoured to have been dating sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, that relationship remains nothing but a rumour as details of each personality’s romantic relationships have been kept out of the public domain.
In the letter, written in her home language of isiXhosa, Nombona sings the praises of her unborn child while detailing the love she already feels for them.
Nalo uthando luchuma. Mhlaba wam uguquke wadala. Singqi sakho esivakala unyawo lwakho lungeka chiki phantsi. Suku lwakho lokufika kuyo zisa inyikima neendudumo kuba iNkosi ayifiki kungavakali. Lizwi lakho liyakufana nhe culo ekudala ndilinqwenela, kube kungekho mculi emhlabeni ongaliqamba. Mehlo akho ayokususa iinkungu ekudala zivale awam. Ncumo lwakho luyosula zonke iinyembezi zezihlwele. Isandla sakho siyokund’omeleza unaphakade. Undithwese amandla ebendingazi ukuba ndingakwazi ukuwamela. Mzimba wam uwuguqule kwabetha iintliziyo ezimbini ngaxesha nye. Fika themba lam. Ndiyazi uThixo nhe Zinyanya bakuphathise uThando, Ulonwabo, uLwazi olunzulu, ukukhanya, amathamsanqa kunye namaCebo amahle. Isizwe siyotsho sime kakuhle ♥️ Ayakuthanda uMama #Valentines2020♥️
