Zola Nombona pens open letter to her unborn child

SAFTA award-winning actress Zola Nombona had her fans feeling all the love (and awe) when she announced in an open letter to her unborn child all the love she already felt for them.

The 27-year-old is best known for her first major acting role as Shado, a streetwise teenager, in the second season of the SABC1 drama series Intersexions which aired in 2013.

She went on to star in productions such as Mzansi Love: Kasi Style, SABC1 sitcom Single Guys, the show’s spin-off Single Galz, e.tv’s Z’bondiwe and now Lockdown where she plays the lead role of Monde.

Although she is rumoured to have been dating sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, that relationship remains nothing but a rumour as details of each personality’s romantic relationships have been kept out of the public domain.

Actress Zola Nombona and sport personality Robert Marawa are said to be a pair and realling keeping thins low key. Read all about it in our latest issue. pic.twitter.com/FHzNPSb65g — Move! magazine SA (@MoveMag) June 5, 2018

In the letter, written in her home language of isiXhosa, Nombona sings the praises of her unborn child while detailing the love she already feels for them.

