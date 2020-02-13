Former Miss World Rolene Strauss welcomes her new baby boy

Rolene Strauss, our own former Miss World, announced the birth of her bouncing boy, born weighing 4.4 kg baby.

Rolene announced the news on Instagram on yesterday.

The baby was born on the 10th of February at 23:46 and Rolene felt very blessed to have given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Rolene expressed the excitement of the family and the big brother who is “ready to hold your hand on this journey called life”.

Rolene gave birth as she hit her 40th week of pregnancy.

