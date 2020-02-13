‘Maybe he’s just being supportive,’ says Zozibini on Cassper’s ‘crush’ on her

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has downplayed the apparent crush Cassper Nyovest has had on her since the night she was crowned in Atlanta, Georgia, in December last year.

Since her crowning, the Baby Girl hitmaker has been showering her with compliments on social media, leaving his followers concluding that he had a crush on her and wanted her attention.

The two finally met on Wednesday when Tunzi was announced as a Samsung ambassador, along with Bonang Matheba and Cassper.

“She looks like a dream in real life,” said Cassper.

She looks like a dream in real life. Aowa!!! MISS UNIVERSE KE SHANDA PAH!!!! Lezothi Z!!!! Samsung just announced her as the new ambassador. Joining Abuti fill up!!!! Ous Universe!!!! Miss .@zozitunzi #SamsungGalaxy pic.twitter.com/ajEy2Wy98U — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 11, 2020

Responding to Leanne Manas on Thursday morning, Tunzi said maybe it wasn’t a crush that Cassper was expressing but support.

“One talent showing support to another talent,” she said.

WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi downplays Cassper Nyovest’s crush on her. Click for more: https://t.co/Xi3qAHDuGa #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/hkG20nzel6 — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020

Also read: Here are all the prizes Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi walks away with