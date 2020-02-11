Khune warms social media with first picture of his baby

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele Makhunga have welcomed their first child together. Khune warmed the hearts of social media users on Tuesday after sharing his first picture bottle-feeding his baby – said to be a girl.

He wrote on Instagram: “Daddy Duties is an everyday thing #Blessed and most of all #GodIsGreat.”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Khune, to which he responded: “Thank you very much good people. Your love and support is highly appreciated.”

The couple was showered with gifts for the newborn a few days ago in a lavish pink and gold-themed baby shower. The couple shared pictures and videos of the day.

View this post on Instagram @laaylaymak x @kingmelthebosslady A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on Feb 5, 2020 at 2:46am PST

View this post on Instagram The LOML❤️ @sthe_mak06 @itukhune32 #babyShower #family A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on Feb 7, 2020 at 6:48am PST

