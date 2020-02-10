Justin Bieber becomes first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube

Justin Bieber is now officially the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on his YouTube artist channel to make him the most subscribed artist on YouTube.

With over 20 billion views to date, this is the latest of many record-breaking moments Bieber has accomplished as a YouTube creator.

This announcement also comes with news that Bieber’s highly anticipated YouTube original series Justin Bieber: Seasons now ranks as YouTube originals’ most-watch debut episode in its first week, reaching over 97 countries worldwide.

Bieber has had over three billion views on YouTube in the past 12 months, with significant viewership across the US, India, Brazil, Indonesia and the Philippines.

His most recent music video was for his latest single, “Yummy”, which debuted in the No.1 slot on the YouTube Global Top Videos chart and has reached the top songs charts in over 50 countries and territories.

The video has over 150 million views to date and adds to his legacy of monumental music videos.

Justin Bieber: Seasons gives fans a full-circle look at his life and chronicles the making of his first album in four years, with a raw, powerful and intimate look at his creative process.

The motivation for this new album is told by his closest confidants, friends and collaborators – and Bieber himself.

With brand new music scoring the episodes, Bieber reflects on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye as he invites his fans on the journey leading up to the release of the most personal album of his career so far, Changes, due on 14 February via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

New episodes of Justin Bieber: Seasons premiere free with ads on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fans can sign up for YouTube Premium to get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free.

Bieber became a creator on YouTube over 13 years ago in January 2007. He started off showcasing his spin on songs from artists like Usher, Ne-Yo and Stevie Wonder, accumulating thousands of views.

Fast forward to 2015 and Bieber’s clip for the smash hit “Sorry” was one of the 10 fastest videos to get one billion views, reaching the milestone in just 137 days.

“Sorry” has amassed 3.2 billion views to date.

He is credited with six videos in the Billion Views Club:

“Sorry” (Purpose: The Movement)

“Baby”, featuring Ludacris (official music video)

“What Do You Mean?” (official music video)

“Love Yourself” (official music video)

DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One”, also featuring Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne (official video)

Skrillex and Diplo’s “Where Are Ü Now” (official video)

