Today I’m known as an accessory to murder because of her – Kelly Khumalo’s sister

Sisters Kelly Khumalo and Zandile Khumalo Gumede have gone their separate ways, with even accusations of embezzlement of money emerging.

This after Zandile’s husband, Mhlo Gumede, allegedly promised events organiser and owner of Gesh Lounge and Entertainment Bhekani Ndlovu a performance by Kelly and Vusi Nova for R17,000, reports the Daily Sun.

Ndlovu told the tabloid he was shocked when he found out from Kelly that she had no knowledge of the event.

As a result, she took to social media to explain her absence from it, further accusing her brother-in-law of embezzling money using her name.

She said: “We would like to clarify that Kelly Khumalo Entertainment and the artist Kelly Khumalo were never informed nor had the knowledge of the event titled ‘Stay fresh Saturdays with Vusi Nova and Kelly Khumalo’ planned for last year on 16 November 2019. Our bookings office never received a booking enquiry for the mentioned event last year from Gesh Lounge.

“We have no knowledge of whether the accused Mhlo Gumede has used Kelly Khumalo’s name for his benefit or not.”

But Zandile did not take this lying down, and also took to social media to expose her sister’s alleged shortcomings, further announcing a “divorce” from her.

“It is with great sadness and it is with a very heavy heart that I announce my divorce … I am separating from a person that I have known for all my life and I have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointments with all my life, my sister.”

According to Zandile, the fraud accusations were false, adding that it was the promoter of the event who did not stick to his word.

“I want to officially put it on record that the statement my sister Kelly Khumalo made about me and my husband on social media and to some media people is rather haphazard, premature and unnecessary to say the least. We spoke about that issue and put it to her that the promoter didn’t stick to his word so she had no right to take it to a public platform without getting facts.”

While the issue that Kelly brought to social media was the failed gig, Zandile claimed there were more underlying issues between them.

She said although Kelly complained about the gig that was promoted in her name, the real issue was her husband refusing that she be part of Kelly’s apparent upcoming reality TV show without proper compensation, further exposing some of the private issues she had with her sister.

Zandile expressed sadness over Kelly’s statement because Kelly allegedly always ran to them when things were not going well.

“This hurts because personally I have been to hell and back with her. The first and last time I went to jail it was because of her, the first time I was questioned by the police and even put on a lie detector test it was because of her. The first time I saw drugs with my own eyes it was from her. Today I’m known as an accessory to murder and it’s because of her.”

Kelly and Zandile were present at their mother’s house in Vosloorus the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead during a robbery.

In response, Kelly said she accepted defeat and wished the couple nothing but the best.

She said: “What my sister had to say about me after I issued a statement about her husband using my name to embezzle money from promoters. It is all well, I accept defeat. She wins in fact they both win. I wish them nothing but the best. This hurts more than I thought it would, but it is well.”

