Celebrities 6.2.2020 10:48 am

‘They said BNG was too expensive,’ says Bonang on her R799 MCC criticism

Citizen reporter
‘They said BNG was too expensive,’ says Bonang on her R799 MCC criticism

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Social media users are divided over the price of her latest offering.

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is again subject of criticism after news that her new limited Prestige Reserve Brut MCC will sell for R799 per bottle.

Matheba unveiled the MCC on Sunday at the Sun Met 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Say hello to my new baby… BNG Prestige Reserve. ???? @houseofbng

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the businesswoman, though some have argued that it’s too expensive.

Twitter user Sideshen Pather wrote: “Maybe if you understood economics, and champagne, you’d understand why. The real stuff – champagne, is only made in France, and being labelled champagne carries a certain prestige and value. Added to the price tag are import duties etc. Cannot justify that price of a MCC, ever,” while @ludwig147 said: “I don’t think it’s black on black hatred, I think people just recognise an overpriced bottle of MCC when they see one.”

But her fans have also rallied behind her, vowing to buy a bottle as soon as it becomes available in March.

In fact, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said Matheba’s MCC should be more expensive.

He said on social media: “I’m very disappointed that @bonang_m didn’t make the price higher judging by how well her champagne is doing, stop complaining about things you have no intention of buying, some of us that can afford will support the sister.”

Responding to the criticism, Matheba said social media users complained that her BNG was too expensive when she launched it.

“Turns out, it was the number 1 selling MCC in 2019. I’m used to it. They power my dreams.”

Responding to claims that its taste was not worth the price, she said: “But no one has tasted it yet. How would they know?”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bonang launches Prestige Reserve from House of BNG 3.2.2020
Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi are the faces of Sun Met 2020 29.1.2020
Bonang Matheba invited to speak at Twitter Conference in Texas 15.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 