‘They said BNG was too expensive,’ says Bonang on her R799 MCC criticism

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is again subject of criticism after news that her new limited Prestige Reserve Brut MCC will sell for R799 per bottle.

Matheba unveiled the MCC on Sunday at the Sun Met 2020.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the businesswoman, though some have argued that it’s too expensive.

Twitter user Sideshen Pather wrote: “Maybe if you understood economics, and champagne, you’d understand why. The real stuff – champagne, is only made in France, and being labelled champagne carries a certain prestige and value. Added to the price tag are import duties etc. Cannot justify that price of a MCC, ever,” while @ludwig147 said: “I don’t think it’s black on black hatred, I think people just recognise an overpriced bottle of MCC when they see one.”

But her fans have also rallied behind her, vowing to buy a bottle as soon as it becomes available in March.

In fact, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said Matheba’s MCC should be more expensive.

He said on social media: “I’m very disappointed that @bonang_m didn’t make the price higher judging by how well her champagne is doing, stop complaining about things you have no intention of buying, some of us that can afford will support the sister.”

Other races launched products without any explanations except 2 speak about the product , why shouod Blacks explain price, ownership etc — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) February 6, 2020

Responding to the criticism, Matheba said social media users complained that her BNG was too expensive when she launched it.

“Turns out, it was the number 1 selling MCC in 2019. I’m used to it. They power my dreams.”

Responding to claims that its taste was not worth the price, she said: “But no one has tasted it yet. How would they know?”

