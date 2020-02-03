Celebrities 3.2.2020 01:58 pm

Bonang launches Prestige Reserve from House of BNG

Bonang Matheba | Image: Instagram

One of these mystery boxes, wrapped in black velvet, was installed in the Sun Met Lounge.

Bonang Matheba caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 this past Sunday after unveiling her new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG.

Bonang arrived at the Sun Met in style, flanked by two uniformed butlers carrying mysterious treasures. One of these mystery boxes, wrapped in black velvet, was installed in the Sun Met Lounge, generating much speculation.

The second box was later presented on the podium to the winner of the Sun Met 2020, jockey MJ Byleveld and trainer Vaughn Marshall, along with the R3 million purse and dramatically revealed as one of the first release bottles of The House of BNG’s Prestige Reserve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Say hello to my new baby… BNG Prestige Reserve. ???? @houseofbng

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

BNG. ???? #HouseOfBNG

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

