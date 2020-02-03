 
 
Celebrities 3.2.2020 12:26 pm

Boity Thulo gives the lowdown on her new reality show

Kaunda Selisho
'Boity: Own Your Throne'. Picture: Supplied

Fans will get to see more of the star’s spiritual journey – something that has been subject to much speculation.

Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo is one of SA’s most Instagram-followed celebrities, having started her career on a KFC advert, then moving into TV presenting, acting, being a brand ambassador and currently a rapper. Thulo leads a life envied by many. As the premiere date for her reality show looms closer, platinum-selling Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo is getting ready to embark on a country-wide launch tour for the show. She announced the news to her excited fanbase last week via Instagram. The Citizen sat with Thulo to get insight into the much-anticipated reality show. The show, called Boity: Own Your Throne is set...
